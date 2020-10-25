Irish republican history takes pride of place in this cabinet

Bookending 20th-century Irish republican history at Mullen’s are a 1917 Michael Collins signed receipt for a Strabane Irish Volunteer affiliation subscription (€2,000-€3,000) and a 1998 copy of the Good Friday Agreement signed by 13 signatories (€4,000-€5,000).

Leading the sale are two of the many medals awarded to Kathleen Clarke, a founding member of Cumann na mBan who was also a TD, Senator, the first female Lord Mayor of Dublin and wife of...