Fine Arts

Interiors: Former Dublin seminary gives up its treasures for a good cause

More than 600 lots from Clonliffe College Seminary in Drumcondra will be auctioned off as the site prepares to take in 620 Ukrainian refugees

Lily Peterken
8th May, 2022
Steinway and Sons ebonised grand piano (€2,000-€4,000). Picture: Michael Donnelly

The contents of a famous former seminary in Dublin are to go up for auction, to create living space for more than 600 Ukrainian refugees.

More than 600 lots from Clonliffe College Seminary in Drumcondra in Dublin 9 will go under the hammer on Tuesday, May 10, with viewing on site from the previous Saturday through to Monday.

Niall Mullen Antiques is hosting the sale, which features antique, ecclesiastical, mid-century and modern items, on behalf of the Archdiocese of...

