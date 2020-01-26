How Bacon cut an impressive Figure

In a film on Sotheby’s website, Francis Bacon talks of how there are whole areas of forms that relate to the human image, but are a complete distortion of it. Executed in 1963, his Turning Figure belongs to a body of work of which he said: “Most of those pictures were done of somebody who was always in a state of unease.”
Art historian Martin Hammer believes that the genesis of Turning...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team