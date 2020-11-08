Horsey highlights and alluring landscapes at De Veres sale

Online at de Veres, there are three days left to bid for affordable art by artists including Robert Ballagh, Cecil Maguire, Evie Hone, Stella Steyn, John Minihan, Peter Curling, and George Campbell. Estimates start at €50-€100 for a linocut print, Still Life and Sea by Jane O’Malley, rising to €2,500-€3,500 for John Fitzgerald’s magnificent bronze, Charolais Bull.

An equine headline lot is Samuel Spode’s portrait of The...