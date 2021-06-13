Horses for courses from Yeats at de Veres

What emerges from the catalogue notes of de Veres’ sale this month is how much the artist’s inspiration can vary. Two late master works by Jack B Yeats lead the sale.

Painted in 1948, The Little Horse at Play harks back to Yeats’s carefree Sligo childhood, with the horse galloping for joy in the spring sunshine. Measuring 22.8 x 35.5cm, it is expected to realise €200,000-€300,000.

Executed the same year...