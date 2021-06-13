Subscribe Today
Horses for courses from Yeats at de Veres

Jack B Yeats’s 1948 work The Little Horse At Play, with an affectionate look back at his idyllic childhood in Co Sligo, leads the sale

Ros Drinkwater
13th June, 2021
The Little Horse at Play harks back to Yeats’s carefree Sligo childhood, with the horse galloping for joy in the spring sunshine, and is expected to realise €200,000-€300,000

What emerges from the catalogue notes of de Veres’ sale this month is how much the artist’s inspiration can vary. Two late master works by Jack B Yeats lead the sale.

Painted in 1948, The Little Horse at Play harks back to Yeats’s carefree Sligo childhood, with the horse galloping for joy in the spring sunshine. Measuring 22.8 x 35.5cm, it is expected to realise €200,000-€300,000.

Executed the same year...

