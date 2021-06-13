Horses for courses from Yeats at de Veres
Jack B Yeats’s 1948 work The Little Horse At Play, with an affectionate look back at his idyllic childhood in Co Sligo, leads the sale
What emerges from the catalogue notes of de Veres’ sale this month is how much the artist’s inspiration can vary. Two late master works by Jack B Yeats lead the sale.
Painted in 1948, The Little Horse at Play harks back to Yeats’s carefree Sligo childhood, with the horse galloping for joy in the spring sunshine. Measuring 22.8 x 35.5cm, it is expected to realise €200,000-€300,000.
Executed the same year...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Stunning Steinway has pride of place at Niall Mullen sale
The grand piano is estimated to fetch €2,000-€4,000 on June 16
Exhibition events calendar
The top arts exhibitions currently being staged around the country
Knuttel’s eye for amusement remains keen at Whyte’s online sale
The Dublin-based artist’s latest batch of playful paintings is sure to be in demand at Whyte’s latest auction
A striking piece of recent Republican history
A wooden life-size model of an M1921 Thompson sub-machine gun made in Long Kesh in the early 1970s is on sale for €1,000-€1,500 at Mullen’s