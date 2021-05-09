Historical highlights and ancient artefacts at Whyte’s

Whyte’s Eclectic Collector sale takes us on a rollercoaster ride through history starting with a piece from antiquity: a bronze, two-edged sword dating from 1000-800 BC, before the arrival of the Celts, at a time when Ireland was a thriving gold mining centre, and found by the father of the vendor in silt on the side of Lough Erne, Enniskillen in 1952 (€4,500-€5,500).

Leading the sale is one of a number of...