Handbag auctions carry it off in style

In search of a gift for the love of your life? Consider a sentence never yet uttered by a woman: “I have too many handbags.”

Today the handbag has immense status symbol significance. That said, the world’s oldest, studded with 100 dogs’ teeth and dug up by archaeologists near Leipzig, dates from 2,500-2,200 BC, so perhaps ‘twas ever so.

The current record for a handbag sold at auction is $383,522,...