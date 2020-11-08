Handbag auctions carry it off in style

In search of a gift for the love of your life? Consider a sentence never yet uttered by a woman: “I have too many handbags.”
Today the handbag has immense status symbol significance. That said, the world’s oldest, studded with 100 dogs’ teeth and dug up by archaeologists near Leipzig, dates from 2,500-2,200 BC, so perhaps ‘twas ever so.
The current record for a handbag sold at auction is $383,522,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team