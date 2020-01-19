Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Golden Browne: Luggala gives up its treasures at Sotheby’s

The Royal & Noble sale at the London auction house is dominated by some of the prize possessions of the late aristocrat Garech Browne

19th January, 2020
11
Garech Browne was an obsessive collector. Picture: Rex/Shutterstock

Sotheby’s Royal & Noble sale this week offers items from Luggala, Killadoon House, Carton House and Birr Castle, plus pieces from numerous august European collections. Can anyone recall ever seeing such an array of treasures from Irish stately homes keeping company in the same auction room?

The sale kicks off with 69 lots from Killadoon House, home to the Clements family from 1767 to the present day. From the arrival of Daniel Clements...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Rural reveries and meditative still lifes at Morgan O’Driscoll

Irish Art Online, Morgan O’Driscoll’s first sale of the new decade, features Cecil Maguire, Evie Hone and John Kingerlee among others

Ros Drinkwater | 2 days ago

Valuation days at Bonhams

Meet experts, and get no-obligation opinions and advice on your jewellery and art, this month in Dublin and Belfast

Ros Drinkwater | 2 days ago

A Laois stately home that teems with treasures

The contents of Newtown House in Durrow, Co Laois are going under the hammer in Sheppard’s first sale of the new year

Ros Drinkwater | 2 days ago