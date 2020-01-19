Golden Browne: Luggala gives up its treasures at Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s Royal & Noble sale this week offers items from Luggala, Killadoon House, Carton House and Birr Castle, plus pieces from numerous august European collections. Can anyone recall ever seeing such an array of treasures from Irish stately homes keeping company in the same auction room?

The sale kicks off with 69 lots from Killadoon House, home to the Clements family from 1767 to the present day. From the arrival of Daniel Clements...