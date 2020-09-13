Sunday September 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ghost of a ship long departed

A dramatic Hughie O’Donoghue work inspired by a wreck off Inis Oírr features in Sotheby’s online sale

13th September, 2020
Malin, by Colin Middleton, is also in the Sotheby’s sale

A sight that captures the imagination in childhood can reverberate through a lifetime. Aged 10, Hughie O’Donoghue visited Inis Oírr, the smallest of the Aran Islands, where he was fascinated by the wreck of the SS Plassy which had grounded there in 1960.

Since then the artist has visited it many times, photographing its changing appearance as it slowly disintegrates and is reclaimed by the sea. Its original dark colour has disappeared and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Signed, sealed and delivered: Belfast Agreement is up for grabs

Sean Eacrett’s upcoming auction will see a copy of the historic Good Friday Agreement go under the hammer

Ros Drinkwater | 9 hours ago

Treasures furnished by our forebears

Sheppards’ Big House sale throws up a treasure trove of art, furniture and objects collected and cared for by families throughout the generations

Ros Drinkwater | 9 hours ago

Decorative antiques make for interesting interiors at online auction

Victor Mee’s online sale has many options for those looking for something out of the ordinary to add to their homes

Ros Drinkwater | 9 hours ago