Ghost of a ship long departed

A sight that captures the imagination in childhood can reverberate through a lifetime. Aged 10, Hughie O’Donoghue visited Inis Oírr, the smallest of the Aran Islands, where he was fascinated by the wreck of the SS Plassy which had grounded there in 1960.

Since then the artist has visited it many times, photographing its changing appearance as it slowly disintegrates and is reclaimed by the sea. Its original dark colour has disappeared and...