Gentle drawing by Jack B Yeats is up for grabs

One of the gentlest sketches ever drawn by Jack B Yeats’s pencil is his exquisite Spring Lambs, 8.5 x 12cm (€700-€1,200). There’s one day left to bid for it in Morgan O’Driscoll’s Off the Wall Online auction.

The Irish homestead of old is a recurring theme with Dawros, Co Donegal (1927) by Kathleen Isabella Mackie, 51 x 61cm (€2,000-€3,000); The Road to Corraun, Achill, Co Mayo...