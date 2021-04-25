Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Gentle drawing by Jack B Yeats is up for grabs

A tranquil sketch by the Irish master is one of the best finds in Morgan O’Driscoll’s latest online sale

Ros Drinkwater
25th April, 2021
The Med by Markey Robinson

One of the gentlest sketches ever drawn by Jack B Yeats’s pencil is his exquisite Spring Lambs, 8.5 x 12cm (€700-€1,200). There’s one day left to bid for it in Morgan O’Driscoll’s Off the Wall Online auction.

The Irish homestead of old is a recurring theme with Dawros, Co Donegal (1927) by Kathleen Isabella Mackie, 51 x 61cm (€2,000-€3,000); The Road to Corraun, Achill, Co Mayo...

