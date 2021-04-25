Gentle drawing by Jack B Yeats is up for grabs
A tranquil sketch by the Irish master is one of the best finds in Morgan O’Driscoll’s latest online sale
One of the gentlest sketches ever drawn by Jack B Yeats’s pencil is his exquisite Spring Lambs, 8.5 x 12cm (€700-€1,200). There’s one day left to bid for it in Morgan O’Driscoll’s Off the Wall Online auction.
The Irish homestead of old is a recurring theme with Dawros, Co Donegal (1927) by Kathleen Isabella Mackie, 51 x 61cm (€2,000-€3,000); The Road to Corraun, Achill, Co Mayo...
