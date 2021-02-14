Gems galore at latest Adams sale
From moonstones to pink sapphire earrings, there’s jewellery to suit all tastes at the online February 23 auction
When you bought your beautiful diamond necklace, you never imagined you’d be wearing it flanked by your family watching Netflix – but with nowhere to go these days (unless you are reading this on the Isle of Man), why not dress up to the nines at home? It will raise everyone’s spirits.
Adam’s At Home sale has a tempting array of jewellery that won’t break the bank, plus furniture and decorative...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Object of Desire: Claes Oldenberg’s pop art
Bacon & Egg; Ice Cream, and Beefsteak is a typically playful piece of pop art from the Swedish-born sculptor
Illustrations gain influence at auction
Teeming with colour and detail and often seen by millions, newspaper and magazine illustrations are fetching increasingly hefty prices at auction
All the world’s a page in De Búrca Rare Books catalogue
The bookseller’s latest catalogue contains dozens of treasures for lovers of vintage titles
Exhibition events calendar and auction results
A round-up of the online auctions currently taking place