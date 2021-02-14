Subscribe Today
Gems galore at latest Adams sale

From moonstones to pink sapphire earrings, there’s jewellery to suit all tastes at the online February 23 auction

Ros Drinkwater
14th February, 2021
Pink sapphire and diamond heart-shaped earrings (€1,600-€2,200)

When you bought your beautiful diamond necklace, you never imagined you’d be wearing it flanked by your family watching Netflix – but with nowhere to go these days (unless you are reading this on the Isle of Man), why not dress up to the nines at home? It will raise everyone’s spirits.

Adam’s At Home sale has a tempting array of jewellery that won’t break the bank, plus furniture and decorative...

