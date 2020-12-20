Furniture maker’s modern sculpture shaped by nature

While in lockdown, most people settled for a massive clear-out, a top-to-toe interior paint job and a garden re-think. The multi award-winning sculptor Sokari Douglas Camp set her sights higher. Heavy steel is her material of choice and she has made her name with a series of monumental sculptures inspired by her Kalabari heritage, Nigerian culture and her life in Britain, many now in august collections including those of the British Museum and the Smithsonian.

...