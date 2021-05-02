Furniture in all its finery at Christie’s

The term “minimalist” entered the dictionary in 1902. Regarding interior design and furniture, however, although the Scandinavians got the ball rolling and the clean lines of Art Deco swept the globe in the 1920s and 30s, the Modernist movement never achieved the status of Georgian or Louis XV, and didn’t really hit its stride until 1951 when the Festival of Britain in London transformed domestic interiors.

The connoisseur tended to regard minimalism as...