From netsuke to Russian novelties, a treasure trove for the eclectic buyer

With 599 lots of estate jewellery, gold, silver, wristwatches and collectables, Matthews’ next sale offers a bonanza of Christmas gift possibilities.

Jewellery estimates range from €30-€50 for a vintage sapphire dress ring, to €12,000-€18,000 for a 1910 three-stone diamond ring set in platinum. The top timepiece is a stainless steel Breitling Gentleman’s wristwatch (€4,000-€7,000).

Collectables range from netsuke to Chinese and Royal Copenhagen porcelain. Novelties include a tiny...