Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

From dogs to Dalí, latest Gormleys sale has it all

A Louis Le Brocquy 1989 watercolour of Samuel Beckett leads off the ongoing online auction

Ros Drinkwater
21st February, 2021
5
Portrait of Samuel Beckett Louis Le Brocquy is expected to fetch £16,000-£20,000

Gormley’s current online art auction casts a wide net, from the traditionally familiar, such as Markey Robinson’s Looking out to Sea, 28 x 42cm (£1,000-£1,500) and Maurice C Wilks’s On Mulroy Bay, Donegal, 30 x 41cm (£1,000-£2,000), to the stridently modern, such as Brendan Jamison’s Artopoly, his take on the board game Monopoly, the street names replaced by Art Galleries in Northern Ireland, 180 x 180cm (£4,000-£6,000), and Damien Hirst’s blast of primary colour ...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Atlantic Bog Men by John Francis is one of the highlights of the Whyte’s sale

Lyrical landscapes to soothe the mind’s eye

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
The top lot at O’Reillus

Object of Desire: Three-stone diamond ring

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
A George II walnut and feather banded bureau cabinet of narrow proportion (£5,000-£7,000)

Elegant artefacts for gentlemen of distinction

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Ailsa and a Slight North Easterly by Gordon Wilson at the Doorway Gallery until February 24

Exhibition events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1