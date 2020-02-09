Friendship cups and Edwardian bling from Matthews

With more than 1,000 lots, including the contents of Piercetown House in Dunboyne – the former home of the late home furnishing supremo Des Kelly – Matthews’s first sale of 2020 offers everything from heritage treasures to bizarre rarities.

A headline lot is a spectacular piece of Irish modernist design, a traditional Irish drinking cup known as a mether, by Dublin silversmiths Hopkins and Hopkins who made the Sam Maguire Cup. A striking sculptural object...