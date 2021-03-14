Forget it, Jack, it’s Chinatown: Yeats painting is highlight of Adam’s sale
A visit to New York saw Jack B Yeats hit creative paydirt once again, and the end result is up for grabs at Adam’s latest online auction
Leading Adam’s current timed online auction is Jack B Yeats’s The Belle of Chinatown, 35.5 x 46cm, expected to realise €120,000-€160,000. Although first exhibited in 1943, its genesis can be found in sketches done in 1904 and 1905.
Dr Roisin Kennedy’s catalogue note outlines its fascinating back story. “In 1904, Yeats travelled to New York, where an exhibition of his work had been organised by John Quinn,” she writes. “Whilst there, he was...
