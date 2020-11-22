Flatley’s pile gives up its treasures and trinkets

A home seldom comes as grand as Castlehyde House, the Palladian mansion magnificently restored by Michael Flatley in 2001. With a second refurbishment underway, some 700 items from its contents will be sold at Sheppard’s this week in order to, as Philip Sheppard puts it, “render his collection more relevant”.

Flatley’s tastes are eclectic: there are Gainsborough chairs, sporting shotguns, portraits of literary heroes (Wilde and Tolstoy), Chinese porcelain, terrestrial globes, gold plated...