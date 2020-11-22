Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Flatley’s pile gives up its treasures and trinkets

The sale of 700 items from Castlehyde House’s contents is a window into the idiosyncratic tastes of the former Riverdance star

22nd November, 2020
2
The dining room at Castlehyde House, Michael Flatley’s home in Co Cork

A home seldom comes as grand as Castlehyde House, the Palladian mansion magnificently restored by Michael Flatley in 2001. With a second refurbishment underway, some 700 items from its contents will be sold at Sheppard’s this week in order to, as Philip Sheppard puts it, “render his collection more relevant”.

Flatley’s tastes are eclectic: there are Gainsborough chairs, sporting shotguns, portraits of literary heroes (Wilde and Tolstoy), Chinese porcelain, terrestrial globes, gold plated...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The dining table is making a comeback

With the pandemic leading to people eating at home far more often, good-quality antique dining tables are increasingly at a premium

Lily Peterken | 3 hours ago

A look back at a true Irish master

Karen Reihill’s retrospective of Belfast artist Daniel O’Neill was scuppered by Covid-19, but her accompanying monograph is a fitting tribute to his talent

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

A colourful collection of Irish modernists comes to market

A number of important works bought by art dealer Victor Waddington throughout the 20th century are on sale at Morgan O’Driscoll later this month

Ros Drinkwater | 1 week ago