Fine Arts: Yeats takes centre stage in two sales at Sotheby’s

The Irish master is first among equals in a pair of auctions taking place in London in nine days’ time

Ros Drinkwater
14th November, 2021
A Welcome by Jack B Yeats: the Irish artist’s work will be a highlight of two upcoming sales by Sotheby’s

In London on November 23, Sotheby’s will have two sales of huge interest to collectors of Irish Art.

First up is Modern British & Irish Art at 2pm where 17 works from the Michael Smurfit Collection include two by Jack B Yeats: A Welcome, an equine masterwork from 1945 (£150,000-£350,000), and South Pacific, a fantasy painting from 1937 (£200,000-£300,000). A third Yeats from a private collection is A Nor’Western Town, executed in 1936 (£350,000-£550,000.)...

