Fine Arts: Yeats takes centre stage in two sales at Sotheby’s
The Irish master is first among equals in a pair of auctions taking place in London in nine days’ time
In London on November 23, Sotheby’s will have two sales of huge interest to collectors of Irish Art.
First up is Modern British & Irish Art at 2pm where 17 works from the Michael Smurfit Collection include two by Jack B Yeats: A Welcome, an equine masterwork from 1945 (£150,000-£350,000), and South Pacific, a fantasy painting from 1937 (£200,000-£300,000). A third Yeats from a private collection is A Nor’Western Town, executed in 1936 (£350,000-£550,000.)...
