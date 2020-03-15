Fine Arts: Yeats goes back to bed at Adam’s sale

Headlining Adam’s sale this month, a 1950 painting by Jack B Yeats depicts a poignant scene we are all destined at some time to experience. The Sick Bed shows a man in a blue suit by the bedside of a woman whose head rests on a pillow. Adding an upbeat element is the view through the window, a scintillating blue and green landscape and sky. Measuring 45.6 x 61cm, it is expected to realise €250,000-€350,000....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team