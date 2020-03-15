Fine Arts: Yeats goes back to bed at Adam’s sale

Headlining Adam’s sale this month, a 1950 painting by Jack B Yeats depicts a poignant scene we are all destined at some time to experience. The Sick Bed shows a man in a blue suit by the bedside of a woman whose head rests on a pillow. Adding an upbeat element is the view through the window, a scintillating blue and green landscape and sky. Measuring 45.6 x 61cm, it is expected to realise €250,000-€350,000....