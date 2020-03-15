Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts: Yeats goes back to bed at Adam’s sale

The Irish master’s bittersweet scene of illness is an apposite headline lot for the week that’s in it

15th March, 2020
6
The Sick Bed by Jack B Yeats at Adam‘s sale is expected to realise €250,000-€350,000

Headlining Adam’s sale this month, a 1950 painting by Jack B Yeats depicts a poignant scene we are all destined at some time to experience. The Sick Bed shows a man in a blue suit by the bedside of a woman whose head rests on a pillow. Adding an upbeat element is the view through the window, a scintillating blue and green landscape and sky. Measuring 45.6 x 61cm, it is expected to realise €250,000-€350,000....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts: When obsolescence means collectability

Bonham’s latest sale features a rich array of ornamental vinaigrette containers from the 18th and 19th centuries

Business Post Team | 57 minutes ago

Events calendar

A guide to the most notable arts events taking place around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 57 minutes ago

Auction results

no byline | 57 minutes ago