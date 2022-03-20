Fine Arts: Yeats gets the year’s first big Irish art sale up and running

A painting to set the spirits soaring is a headline lot at Adam’s first auction of important Irish art in 2022. An action shot with a vengeance by Jack B Yeats, it depicts a young man running hell for leather towards a boat moored in the distance. What makes it so attractive is the dynamism of the colours, plus the symbolism of him trying to reach his goal with such alacrity. Measuring 23.5cm x 36.2cm,...