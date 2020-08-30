Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts: Yeats and Henry masterpieces that resonate in these times

Many of the works featured in Adam’s latest Irish sale have themes highly relevant to today’s locked-down world

30th August, 2020
6
The Sick Bed by Jack B Yeats (€250,000-€350,000)

Scheduled for March, but postponed due to Covid-19, Adam’s Important Irish Art sale will now take place on September 2. It was reviewed on this page on March 15, but a fresh look at the catalogue reveals how in certain cases the impact of Covid-19 has changed perceptions, and how certain works have a resounding relevance to these trying times.

Among headline lots that should be in a public museum or gallery for everyone to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts: Object of Desire

A German coconut cup bearing the likeness of an owl is up for auction at Sotheby’s

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago

Fine Arts: Brought to book by trailblazing Irish women

De Burca Rare Books has unveiled a marvellous selection of first editions by celebrated Irish women of letters

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago

Message in a bottle

Artist Stephen Johnston explores burning issues of the day through a series of vivid, playful works juxtaposing the idea of hot sauce and petrol bombs

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago