Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Writing himself into history, a Napoleonic romance

In between waging wars, Napoleon Bonaparte spent some time writing a romantic novella, a fragment of which is for sale at Bonhams’ sale this week

Ros Drinkwater
24th October, 2021
Fine Arts: Writing himself into history, a Napoleonic romance
At Bonham’s Napoleon Bonaparte: The most unexpected lot is a four-page fragment from the emperor’s autobiographical work of fiction

Chick-lit penned by Napoleon Bonaparte? In 1795, such works were known as romantic novellas.

At Bonham’s Napoleon Bonaparte: The British Sale this week the most unexpected lot is a four-page fragment from the emperor’s autobiographical work of fiction, a romantic novella entitled Clisson et Eugenie, believed to be a fictionalised account of his romance with Eugenie Desiree Clary to whom he was briefly engaged before breaking it off to marry Josephine in 1796 (£100,000-£150,000)....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Joseph Walsh’s Lilium I table, expected to realise €100,000-€150,000

Fine Arts: Mid Century Modern auction has art for sale on a grand scale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Over the past two decades, this 1903 Wolseley 10 HP, twin cylinder, four-seat, rear entrance tonneau has successfully completed 17 London to Brighton runs

Fine Arts: Object of desire

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Martin Gale: Recent Works is on display at Taylor Galleries until November 13. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Fine Arts: Events calendar and auction results

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Peter Brennan, gallery director at Graphic Studio Gallery: ‘I still love visiting artists’ studios – experiencing that sense of discovery.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Meet the Gallerist: Peter Brennan

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1