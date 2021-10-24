Fine Arts: Writing himself into history, a Napoleonic romance

Chick-lit penned by Napoleon Bonaparte? In 1795, such works were known as romantic novellas.

At Bonham’s Napoleon Bonaparte: The British Sale this week the most unexpected lot is a four-page fragment from the emperor’s autobiographical work of fiction, a romantic novella entitled Clisson et Eugenie, believed to be a fictionalised account of his romance with Eugenie Desiree Clary to whom he was briefly engaged before breaking it off to marry Josephine in 1796 (£100,000-£150,000)....