Fine Arts: When obsolescence means collectability

In 2020, vinaigrette is what adds piquancy to a salad. In the times when daily bathing (for all classes) was very far from the norm, the vinaigrette was an indication of social standing, a tiny container or bottle holding a scrap of sponge soaked in aromatic vinegar – a practical alternative to carrying bottles of scent while travelling.
A Bonham’s sale this week has a number of highly ornamental 18th and 19th-century examples, notably several in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team