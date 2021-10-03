Fine Arts: Weird and wonderful array of rareties from De Burca

For a riveting insight into Irish life over centuries, I can heartily recommend De Burca Rare Books 146th Autumn Catalogue. The most unexpected volume comprises the earliest report of a sighting of a UFO over Ireland – in 1679. On a clear and calm evening in Poins-Town in Tipperary, 16 eyewitnesses saw (they claimed) a ship in the sky, so near they could perceive the masts and men, before it sank into the sea, the...