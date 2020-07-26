Fine Arts: Wall’s well that ends well at Morgan O’Driscoll sale

Landscapes and seascapes soothe, vibrant colour enervates, portraits can have a strong emotional pull, and wit spins the world around a little bit faster. With more than 400 lots, Morgan O’Driscoll’s Off the Wall Online sale offers them all and more – bidding ends tomorrow.

Rural idylls to contemplate while sipping a good vintage are Mark O’Neill’s oil Riverside, 30.5 x 37.5cm (€1,500-€2,000), Kate Beagan’s oil Reflection, 52.5 x 58.60cm (€600-€900), Basil...