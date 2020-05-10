Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts: Tumultuous times at Morgan O’Driscoll’s latest sale

Stormy works by William Orpen, John Butler Yeats and Maurice Canning Wilks are on show in the online auction which ends tomorrow

10th May, 2020
8
Sir William Orpen’s 1901 A Storm, Kealkill

Morgan O’Driscoll was the first Irish art auctioneer to latch on to the potential of online-only bidding, and he is reaping the rewards.

Leading his sale (ending tomorrow) is William Orpen’s 1901 A Storm, Kealkill, 42.5 x 53.5cm (€12,000-€18,000). John Butler Yeats gives a domestic slant on the same theme with his watercolour of two little girls, Afraid of the Storm, 17 x 11cm (€800-€1,200). Maurice Canning Wilks depicts the weather up north...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Victorian oddities and silver novelties for upmarket tastes

Matthews’ online sale this week offers an eclectic mix of unusual trinkets and fine jewellery

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago

Object of Desire: Bread With Egg (Red) by Jeff Koons

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago

Fine Arts: A belt of the Crozier from de Vere’s

The painter’s 1990 watercolour Windows Walk suggests light at the end of a long, dark tunnel

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago