Fine Arts: Tumultuous times at Morgan O’Driscoll’s latest sale

Morgan O’Driscoll was the first Irish art auctioneer to latch on to the potential of online-only bidding, and he is reaping the rewards.

Leading his sale (ending tomorrow) is William Orpen’s 1901 A Storm, Kealkill, 42.5 x 53.5cm (€12,000-€18,000). John Butler Yeats gives a domestic slant on the same theme with his watercolour of two little girls, Afraid of the Storm, 17 x 11cm (€800-€1,200). Maurice Canning Wilks depicts the weather up north...