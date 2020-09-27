Fine Arts: Trinkets and treasures from a pub steeped in history

Victor Mee’s forthcoming sale reminds us of just how important the Irish pub is to the social fabric of its community. The Molly McCabe Collection of 1,392 lots comprises the contents of McCabe’s Pub, amassed over a century and now needing a new home. Molly left school aged 14 and spent her life running her father’s pub in Warrenpoint, Co Down, known for some years simply as Molly’s.
The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team