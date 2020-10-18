Fine Arts: The time of the wolfhound on London’s streets

In a time of turbulence and uncertainty, be it pandemic or political, what better way to capture the often-yearned-for innocence, companionship and trust of our youth than through a giant bronze teddy bear? Or perhaps a life-size sculpture of man‘s best friend?

A triumvirate of such bronze sculptures, created by Patrick O‘Reilly, is currently on display on the streets of London until the end of this month. O‘Reilly, one of the country’s leading...