Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: The secret to successful buying of art online

Trust your instincts, research everything, and stick with blue-chip auctioneers only

Ros Drinkwater
17th January, 2021
Fine Arts: The secret to successful buying of art online
Yeats’s Sleep by Falling Water made €265,000 at Adam’s in December

When buying online, the secret is to buy only from blue-chip auctioneers you know you can trust, and every auction house you’ll find on this page is in that category. Whatever takes your eye, research it into the ground and consult the auctioneer if you have any queries.

The danger is that during a live sale you spot something you had not previously noticed and make an impulse bid without fully checking the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Oscar Wilde endured two years of hard labour in Reading Gaol in the mid-1890s: the building is now being sold but there are hopes it can be turned into an arts venue

Could Wilde’s prison become a haven of culture?

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Parteen Harbour, Achill Island by Cecil Maguire captures the magical quality of light in the west

Fine Arts: Dolan’s first online auction is full of delights

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Up in the Sky by David King, acrylic on linen, available at Solomon Fine Art

Exhibition events calendar and auction results

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Award-winning sculptor Sokari Douglas Camp’s The Painted Table with steel chairs

Furniture maker’s modern sculpture shaped by nature

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1