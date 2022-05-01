Fine Arts: The fancies and foibles of a fashion master

The late Karl Lagerfeld belonged to that most exclusive of clubs where fellow members include both Merlin and the Pied Piper of Hamelin.

Accomplished at everything he turned his hand to, he was first and foremost a fashion designer, making his mark in the mid-1950s with award-winning designs for the International Wool Secretariat. The pivotal year in his career was 1983, when he took over the reins at the House of Chanel, by then no...