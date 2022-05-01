Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: The fancies and foibles of a fashion master

The third sale of the late couture guru Karl Lagerfeld’s personal effects will take place later this week at Sotheby’s in Cologne

Ros Drinkwater
1st May, 2022
Fine Arts: The fancies and foibles of a fashion master
Karl Lagerfeld: the third sale of the fashion designer’s personal effects will take place this month in Germany

The late Karl Lagerfeld belonged to that most exclusive of clubs where fellow members include both Merlin and the Pied Piper of Hamelin.

Accomplished at everything he turned his hand to, he was first and foremost a fashion designer, making his mark in the mid-1950s with award-winning designs for the International Wool Secretariat. The pivotal year in his career was 1983, when he took over the reins at the House of Chanel, by then no...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Young Gainsborough: Rediscovered Landscape Drawings; Print Gallery, National Gallery of Ireland; Merrion Square West, Dublin 2; see: nationalgallery.ie

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Pangur Bán Overwhelmed By Pandemic of Mice by John Behan: one of 21 cat sculptures for sale at the Kilkenny Catwalk Auction on May 5, see fonsiemealy.ie

Fine Arts: On the Trail of the feline in Kilkenny

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Graham Knuttel’s cats are a familiar sight on the Irish arts scene, and two of them are up for grabs at Morgan O’Driscoll’s Off the Wall sale this week

Fine Arts: Exceedingly cool for cats at Morgan O’Driscoll’s sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Portrait of Musical Chairs by Stephen Johnston: part of his Thrones exhibition, currently running at Gormleys Fine Art gallery in Belfast and coming to Dublin for two weeks from Thursday, May 5

Fine Arts: Johnston brings his beguiling brand of art to Dublin

Fine Arts Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1