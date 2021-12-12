Fine Arts: The beauty of books
Sporting histories, beautifully illustrated children’s stories, rare first editions are just some of the gifting suggestions from De Burca Rare Books
The rarest of De Burca Rare Books suggestions for gifts this year is a Sinn Féin Christmas Card from 1916. Designed by Abhuistin O Maolaoidh, printed in Dublin, and signed and dated 1918, its cover bears the names of the 16 martyrs, with the arms of the Four Provinces (€875).
No Laughing Matter sums up the planet’s current state of affairs, but it’s also the title of Anthony Cronin’s 1990 biography: The Life and Times of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Gift options that are good to the last drop
A vintage wine or a bottle of old cognac are very acceptable offerings over Christmas
Fine Arts: A cornucopia of Christmas presents at Adam’s
Whether it’s a sleigh, a strangely shaped silver teapot or singular piece of jewellery, Adam’s At Home sale this week has plenty of ideas for Christmas presents