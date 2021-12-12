Fine Arts: The beauty of books

The rarest of De Burca Rare Books suggestions for gifts this year is a Sinn Féin Christmas Card from 1916. Designed by Abhuistin O Maolaoidh, printed in Dublin, and signed and dated 1918, its cover bears the names of the 16 martyrs, with the arms of the Four Provinces (€875).

No Laughing Matter sums up the planet’s current state of affairs, but it’s also the title of Anthony Cronin’s 1990 biography: The Life and Times of...