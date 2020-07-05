Fine Arts: Take notes at Mullen’s Collector’s Cabinet sale

Whether you’re a connoisseur with deep pockets or a teenage novice collector, delve into Mullen’s Collector’s Cabinet and the world is your oyster. Many an august collection has begun with a single banknote and the auction has more than 9,000, offered in 110 lots from the Banknote Collection of Patrick Brown, late secretary of the Cork Philatelic Society.

All the favourites are here, from the Ploughman to Lady Lavery, plus many...