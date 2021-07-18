Fine Arts: Summer shades of Provence at Bonhams
A mesmeric French landscape by Frederick Gore takes pride of place at the July 21 sale
Where better to be in the summer than Provence? Visions to tempt you in a Bonhams sale this week begin with Frederick Gore’s dreamy landscape Les Catalans, Les Baux de Provence, 76.5 x 91.5cm (£6,000-£8,000), and Roger Fry’s typically higgledy-piggledy Provençal townscape, Cagnes, 33 x 40.5cm (£4,000 £6,000). The spirit of Picasso looms large in this neck of the woods, hence Bryan Ingham’s 1996 homage to the master, Mediterranean Head, 46.5 x 33cm (£5,000-£7,000)....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Shooting the stars
A sale of photographs at Sotheby’s includes a picture of Jerry Hall by Norman Parkinson and images by Terry O’Neill, the snapper of choice for celebrities in the 1960s and 1970s
Fine Arts: Events Calendar
A guide to the top exhibitions taking place around the country
Fine Arts: How bakelite broke the mould in fashion history
From a plastic bakelite bag to diamante bow shoe buckles, Hegarty’s sale gives an insight into fashion tastes throughout the ages
Fine Arts: Jewels for all occasions at O’Reilly’s July sale
Pretty peridots, ravishing rubies and exquisite emeralds are the order of the day at the upcoming online auction