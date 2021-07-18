Fine Arts: Summer shades of Provence at Bonhams

Where better to be in the summer than Provence? Visions to tempt you in a Bonhams sale this week begin with Frederick Gore’s dreamy landscape Les Catalans, Les Baux de Provence, 76.5 x 91.5cm (£6,000-£8,000), and Roger Fry’s typically higgledy-piggledy Provençal townscape, Cagnes, 33 x 40.5cm (£4,000 £6,000). The spirit of Picasso looms large in this neck of the woods, hence Bryan Ingham’s 1996 homage to the master, Mediterranean Head, 46.5 x 33cm (£5,000-£7,000)....