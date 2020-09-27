Sunday September 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts: Sublime sketches and surreal landscapes dominate Adam's sale

An absorbing pencil portrait of Basil Blackshaw by Colin Davidson is one of many interesting lots at the September 28 sale

27th September, 2020
7
Hillside Pastures by Carey Clarke

A pencil sketch, Study of Basil Blackshaw, has been in my head for weeks ever since it popped up on Adam’s website as one of the highlights in their forthcoming sale. Colin Davidson has captured the essence of the grandfather we would all hope to have. Here is the benign countenance of man at ease in his ageing skin, every furrow and wrinkle a testament to his many endeavours and achievements in a lifetime producing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts: Gormley's gems are a guide to changing tastes

The upcoming sale on September 29 shows how jewellery trends have fluctuated throughout the decades

Ros Drinkwater | 8 hours ago

Fine Arts: Trinkets and treasures from a pub steeped in history

Victor Mee's upcoming sale of artefacts from McCabe's pub in Warrenpoint is comprised of a staggering 1,392 lots

Ros Drinkwater | 8 hours ago

Untitled

Your guide to the best exhibitions being staged around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 8 hours ago