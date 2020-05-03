Fine Arts: Stormy days at Bonham’s as Crozier abstracts go under hammer

Two abstracts by William Crozier will go under the hammer in a Bonham’s auction “behind closed doors” later this month, Summer Storm, and Garden Storm, each 40.5 x 51cm, each with an estimate of €5,700-€8,000.

Philip Vane’s catalogue note for Garden Storm was written in 2007, but it offers a timely message: “The exhilaratingly charged yet threatening atmosphere is as much emotional as it is physically palpable. The contrast between...