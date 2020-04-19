Sunday April 19, 2020
Fine Arts: Still in the heel of the Hunt

Limerick’s Hunt Museum might be closed, but there are plenty of goodies on its website

19th April, 2020
The Hunt Museum website’s Family Costume Design Project lets you work as costume designers for fictional characters

In common with museums and galleries worldwide, the Hunt Museum in Limerick is currently closed, but its website (huntmuseum.com) offers a host of virtual delights. The main feature, Entwined in the Fabric, is an online compliment to Best Costume Goes To . . . , its hugely popular exhibition which was reviewed in this pages on February 16.

Vivid images demonstrate the intricate detail of the costumes from films and TV shows such as The Favourite, The Quiet Man,...

