Fine Arts: Step into the space age at de Veres’ latest sale

To borrow a phrase from the late, great Robert Hughes, the shock of the new comes with every succeeding generation, and never more so than when Mid-Century Modern swept away centuries of ornamentation and replaced it with sleek, pared-down design suitable for an atomic-age lifestyle.

At de Veres this month, we can look forward to a mix of classic design sideboards, sofas, dining chairs, coffee tables, lighting, easy chairs, mirrors, plus Irish sculpture and art....