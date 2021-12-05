Fine Arts: Stately Seafield gives up its treasures in Sheppard’s sale

By the time Liam Cronin bought Seafield House in Donabate, Co Dublin, in 1996, the 18th-century mansion was little more than a shell. A massive renovation programme was completed in a year, but it took another four for Cronin to source suitable furniture and art for its interior.

Today it has everything one would expect to find in a stately home – furniture spanning four centuries, Irish and French crystal chandeliers, marble chimney pieces, Old Master...