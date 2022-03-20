Fine Arts: Start off on the cheap at Whyte’s latest sale

With its Spring Online Art Auction of close to 300 works, “Dip your toe in the water” is Whyte’s tempting suggestion for novice collectors – estimates range from €50 to €1,200.

Paintings redolent of summer include shimmering beach scenes by John Morris such as Light Reflection, 19.69 x 24.77cm (€250-€350), Norman Teeling’s Flower Sellers in Grafton Street 50.80 x 60.96cm (€800-€1,200), and the alluring pastel Girl in a Hammock by Donal O’Sullivan,...