Fine Arts: Start off on the cheap at Whyte’s latest sale

The firm’s Spring Online Art Auction offers plenty of fine pieces at affordable prices

Ros Drinkwater
20th March, 2022
Girl in a Hammock by Donal O’Sullivan (€300-€500): on sale at Whyte’s Spring Online Art Auction, March 28

With its Spring Online Art Auction of close to 300 works, “Dip your toe in the water” is Whyte’s tempting suggestion for novice collectors – estimates range from €50 to €1,200.

Paintings redolent of summer include shimmering beach scenes by John Morris such as Light Reflection, 19.69 x 24.77cm (€250-€350), Norman Teeling’s Flower Sellers in Grafton Street 50.80 x 60.96cm (€800-€1,200), and the alluring pastel Girl in a Hammock by Donal O’Sullivan,...

