Fine Arts: Spreading the digital love as NFTs take off

The biggest question in art has always been: what’s next? The answer right now is NFTs (non-fungible tokens), artworks created digitally.

Hughie O’Donoghue was the first major Irish artist to embrace the genre, launching seven of his works created on an iPad, minted as NFTs and displayed on his son Vincent’s virtual gallery, Greenfuse NFT. The audience can move around the gallery to view the works and interact with other visitors. Collectors can...