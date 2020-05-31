Fine Arts: Spire sets the scene for a variety of Irish views

Topographical views of Irish locations make a strong showing in Gormley Fine Art’s current online sale. A headline lot is Spire, O’Connell Street Dublin by Colin Davidson, 91x102cm (€9,000-€12,000). Two works by Liam O’Neill depict horse trading in a canvas entitled Smithfield Market and a streetscape of the Dublin suburb currently basking in the reflected light of its hugely popular Hollywood lockdown resident, Castle Street, Dalkey. Each measures 76x102cm, each has an estimate of €8,000-€10,000....