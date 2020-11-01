Fine Arts: Spanish colonial treasures lead way in Finch & Co sale

Exotica is the spice of life, but where do collectors source those exceedingly rare items? Peep in the little black book of any connoisseur and you’ll find the name Finch & Co. Run by husband-and-wife team Craig and Jan Finch, since 1983 their Brompton Road, London base has been a treasure house of ethnographic works of art and antiquities.

Global institutions that have acquired items from them include the British Museum, the V&A, and...