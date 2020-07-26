Fine Arts: Snap up the fruits of 78 years of collecting

Next month, courtesy of Matthews’ Auctioneers, Ireland will have its first “on the premises” house contents auction since lockdown. A three -day affair, it will offer more than 1,600 lots, the fruits of three generations of the Slattery family’s passion for collecting – all to be sold without reserve.

It was in 1916 that the family of chemists and doctors moved from Limerick to Castlepollard in Co Westmeath. They settled into...