Sunday July 26, 2020
Fine Arts: Snap up the fruits of 78 years of collecting

Matthews’ latest sale will auction off the contents of the Slattery family house in Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

26th July, 2020
6
A bronze boar

Next month, courtesy of Matthews’ Auctioneers, Ireland will have its first “on the premises” house contents auction since lockdown. A three -day affair, it will offer more than 1,600 lots, the fruits of three generations of the Slattery family’s passion for collecting – all to be sold without reserve.

It was in 1916 that the family of chemists and doctors moved from Limerick to Castlepollard in Co Westmeath. They settled into...

