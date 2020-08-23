Fine Arts: Smurfit’s treasures up for grabs at the RHA

Bells should ring and flags should fly in Ely Place this month when the Royal Hibernian Academy hosts the Dublin viewing of one of the finest Irish art collections to come to market this century.

Nineteen works from the Smurfit Collection will be on display prior to their auction in Sotheby’s Irish Sale in London on September 9. It was amassed over 30 years by businessman Michael Smurfit to furnish his K Club Golf and...