Fine Arts: Silver in its element at Adam’s sale

In the Georgian era, heaven was to be a silversmith. The 18th-century introduction of the designated dining room, plus the innovations of sugar, tea, coffee and spices offered endless possibilities for their skills, and their imaginations ran riot with tea pots, coffee pots, sugar bowls and tongs, dish rings and sauce boats et al.

Irish silver highlights in Adam’s At Home sale this month include a very large pair of 1794 sauceboats by Matthew West...