Fine Arts: Shooting the stars

Photographs: Capturing the Vintage Summer, a current Sotheby’s selling exhibition in London includes the work of photographers who set the agenda for their eras and beyond. Prices range from £2,500-£30,000 with the majority costing under £5,000.

From the 1950s onwards, pared down, minimalist chic was Norman Parkinson’s forte. Shots of one of his favourite models, Dutch actress Apollonia van Ravenstein, include a beauty of her in a hammock in 1975, a...