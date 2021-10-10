Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: Seascapes to soothe the fevered brow at Whyte’s

Calming rural vistas by the likes of John Skelton and Norah McGuinness dominate the auction house’s latest sale

Ros Drinkwater
10th October, 2021
7

Over the past two years, having a depiction of Irish rural life hanging on the wall has calmed many a fevered brow. Whyte’s forthcoming sale has a good selection of landscapes and seascapes at affordable prices.

Highlights include John Skelton’s Morning Exercise, the Curragh, County Kildare, 1979, 35 x 56cm (€800-€1,000), John Francis Skelton’s Shore Work, Kerry Coast, 25.40 x 60.90cm (€500-€700), Early Evening, Donegal, 2000, Desmond Kinney, 50.80 x 50.80cm (€800-€1,200); Autumn,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Bam Bam Love by Patrick Rubinstein: artworks painted in three dimensions, allowing the viewer to see several works in one

Some eye-popping optical illusions at Gormleys

Fine Arts Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
Lady Anne Boyle, 2nd Lady Mountjoy by Garrett Morphy. The painting has an estimate of €30,000-€40,000

Fine Arts: Adam’s Townley Hall auction offers an array of artefacts

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
An Egg chair from the original design by Arne Jacobsen. It has an estimate of €2,000-€3,000

Fine Arts: De Veres sale sees matters of the interior come to the fore

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Flight into Egypt, a painting catalogued as Italian School, after F Barocci with an estimate of €2,000-€3,000, made €30,000

Fine Arts: Results can stun when a sleeper awakens interest

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1