Fine Arts: Seascapes to soothe the fevered brow at Whyte’s

Over the past two years, having a depiction of Irish rural life hanging on the wall has calmed many a fevered brow. Whyte’s forthcoming sale has a good selection of landscapes and seascapes at affordable prices.

Highlights include John Skelton’s Morning Exercise, the Curragh, County Kildare, 1979, 35 x 56cm (€800-€1,000), John Francis Skelton’s Shore Work, Kerry Coast, 25.40 x 60.90cm (€500-€700), Early Evening, Donegal, 2000, Desmond Kinney, 50.80 x 50.80cm (€800-€1,200); Autumn,...