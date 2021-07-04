Fine Arts: Sculpting the line of beauty at the Culloden

Two days before its opening, an army of technicians is putting the finishing touches to Art & Soul, Ireland’s biggest and most prestigious international art and sculpture fair. The brainchild of Oliver Gormley, it is curated by his son Gerard and hosted by Hasting Hotels at the Culloden Hotel in Bangor.

Outside the front door, one of Sicilian artist Giacinto Bosco’s dreamlike Moon sculptures is being bolted into place. Down by the refreshment...