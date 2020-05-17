Fine Arts: Scooping the competition for a good cause

Managed by brothers Andy and Calvin Sweeney, the Scoop Foundation had its genesis while Andy was travelling in Cambodia. Horrified by the sight of kids deformed for begging purposes, naked toddlers selling fruit on the streets and the prevalence of children sold into prostitution, he decided the time was ripe for a charity that would raise funds to counter humanity’s worst crises, at home and abroad.

Last year Scoop celebrated its 10th year...