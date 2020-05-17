Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts: Scooping the competition for a good cause

The Scoop Foundation’s latest auction of pieces donated by artists features Richard Hearns’s eye-catching Fire Island

17th May, 2020
4
Richard Hearns’s Fire Island explores the geological character of Lanzarote

Managed by brothers Andy and Calvin Sweeney, the Scoop Foundation had its genesis while Andy was travelling in Cambodia. Horrified by the sight of kids deformed for begging purposes, naked toddlers selling fruit on the streets and the prevalence of children sold into prostitution, he decided the time was ripe for a charity that would raise funds to counter humanity’s worst crises, at home and abroad.

Last year Scoop celebrated its 10th year...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts:

The top prices being fetched in online sales over the last seven days

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Fine Arts: From Luggala, a cup that cheers

The prime lot in the sale of artefacts from Garech Browne’s mansion is the Terlagh O’Briene and Ellinorie Briene chalice, dating from the 1640s

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Fine Arts: All aboard the carousel at Victor Mee

The artefact, part of Gerard Derry’s Online Retirement Sale, is in working order with an estimate of €10,000-€20,000

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago